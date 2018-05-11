Friday, May 11, 2018

St Andrew, Brigstock, has a monument to a Liberal cabinet minister


Brigstock has a Saxon church. It's not Brixworth, but it's still worth a visit.

Inside you will find this monument to Robert Vernon, 1st Baron Lyveden, who held office under four prime minsters. Since you ask, they were Grey, Melbourne, Russell and Palmerston.

Vernon's original surname was Smith - he was a nephew of the great Sydney Smith. He was MP for Tralee 1829-31 and for Northampton 1831-59.

Despite what Wikipedia says, this is not his tomb inside St Andrew's. But in the churchyard you can find the family vault where he lies.



