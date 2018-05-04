Saucers over the Stiperstones

Despite the local elections, there has been proper news this week too.
Take the Shropshire Star, which prints a photograph of mysterious lights in the sky:
The image was captured by a Shropshire Star reader in Habberley, near Pontesbury, on Monday evening.
He said: "They were not aircraft of any kind and having served in the forces for over 30 years I can bet my pension they are not known to the military.
"They moved slowly around the back of Pontesbury Hill and out towards Eastridge Woods and the Stiperstones."
