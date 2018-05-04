Friday, May 04, 2018

Saucers over the Stiperstones




Despite the local elections, there has been proper news this week too.

Take the Shropshire Star, which prints a photograph of mysterious lights in the sky:
The image was captured by a Shropshire Star reader in Habberley, near Pontesbury, on Monday evening. 
He said: "They were not aircraft of any kind and having served in the forces for over 30 years I can bet my pension they are not known to the military. 
"They moved slowly around the back of Pontesbury Hill and out towards Eastridge Woods and the Stiperstones."
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)