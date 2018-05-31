London’s Evening Standard newspaper, edited by the former chancellor George Osborne, has agreed a £3 million deal with six leading commercial companies, including Google and Uber, promising them “money-can’t-buy” positive news and “favourable” comment coverage, openDemocracy can reveal.
Thursday, May 31, 2018
George Osborne explains Evening Standard editorial policy
