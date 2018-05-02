Why was bondage gear dumped in a Leicestershire field?

My Liberal Democrat county councillor Sarah Hill is in the Leicester Mercury today:
A dog walker says she was surprised to find a collection of fly-tipped bondage gear as she walked her pet by a railway line.
Leicestershire county councillor Sarah Hill discovered the handcuffs, studded leather straps, paddles and, bizarrely, a set of hockey pads in a field near Great Bowden.
Councillor Hill, who came across the fly-tipped items on Sunday, said: "I was just out walking and I saw the stuff not far from the footpath.
“At first, I wasn’t sure what it was. It was such a strange collection of things. But then I realised what it all was.
“It’s not that unusual to see fly-tipped building material or garden waste around there, but I've never seen any S&M equipment before.Great Bowden? Hockey Pads? I'm not surprised.
But maybe John Osborne was on to something. For these lines appear in Look Back in Anger as Jimmy Porter reads the Sunday papers:
Next week a well-known debutante relates how, during an evil orgy in Market Harborough, she killed and drank the blood of a white cockerel.Thanks to my memory for old comedy and the wonders of the internet, I can reveal that there was an episode of Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads which is even more relevant here.
In a magazine one of the heroes is reading, 'Anguished, Market Harborough' asks where he can buy manacles and stocks, only to become more anguished after losing the key to his stocks.
