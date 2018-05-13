Let's leave "gammon" off the menu

Could we win it?
Maybe not, because so far we do not have appeared to have learnt the lesson of Remain's defeat in the first one. All we have done so far is to turn Project Fear up to 11.
A couple of years ago I wrote a post that cited various pieces of psychology research and concluded:
The implication of all this, I suspect, is that if we want to persuade people who are tempted to vote Leave to vote Remain, we should frame our arguments in terms of concepts like patriotism and the continuity of British history and not laugh at them and call them "fruitcakes" - as this blog is prone to doing.Since then we have seen the demise of "fruitcake" and the rise of "gammon".
Gammons, we all know, are red-faced, racist and ridiculous. You see them participating in Question Time and leaving comments on the Daily Mail website.
Above all, gammons are what we Remainers are not like.
So the existence of the concept does wonders for our self-esteem. It's just that I do not believe it does anything to encourage anyone to vote for us.
If there is another referendum we need to do things like give Jeremy Clarkson a central role and make a concerted effort of engage older voters.
No, we have to tell them, this is not the world you grew up in and it is not one you feel particularly at home in. But it is the one your grandchildren have taken to and shouldn't you think of them too when you vote?
Some will remain convinced that the good old days were better and believe that they can bring them back for those grandchildren, but some will be convinced by these sort of arguments.
Calling them "gammons" will not convince one.
