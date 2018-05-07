Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, May 07, 2018
Dark Queniborough
On May Day in Queniborough they sacrifice a teenage boy to placate the dark gods of the Wreake Valley.
For the most part it works, but it is something to remember when you see this chocolate box village in the sun a few days later.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment