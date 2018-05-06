Doves: Winter Hill

I like this, and not just because at the start it is trying hard to turn into Traffic's Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush.
Doves had a lot of hit singles (as the teenagers call them) at the start of the century, but this dates from 2009 when the hits had dried up.
According to Wikipedia:
In a track-by-track discussion with NME, Doves said that the song is about Winter Hill near Bolton.And the stunt cyclist in the video is Danny MacAskill from Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye.
No comments:
Post a Comment