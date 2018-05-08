Tuesday, May 08, 2018

Brixworth and the men in black


I arrived in Brixworth this lunchtime to find the place thronged with men in a black uniforms. They seemed to be in every street - sometimes alone or in pairs: sometimes in groups.

A local later told me they were staff from the Mercedes engine research facility in the village, but I prefer my original theory.

Last night a flying saucer was brought down at Hanging Houghton and they were there to mop up.

