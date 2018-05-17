Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, May 17, 2018
By Slip Coach to Bicester
This extract from the BBC television series Railway Roundabout shows the very last slip coach to operate on Britain's railways, which dates the filming to 10 September 1960.
Read all about slip coaches on Mike's Railway History.
