Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Kenneth Clarke and Tom Brake to speak on Europe in Spalding
It is organised by the European Movement under the title "The Brexit Dialogue: Explaining the Facts, Exposing the Myths, Exploring the Options."
The other speakers will be Amelia Womack, deputy leader of the Green Party, and James Torrance, one of the founders of the new party Renew. (Me neither.)
It will be chaired by that excellent Liberal Democrat George Smid, who chairs the European Movement in the East Midlands.
For free tickets, says Spalding Today, go to the South Holland Centre booking office or phone 01775 764777.
Or you can reserve tickets for a small charge on the South Holland Centre website.
