Monday, May 28, 2018

Secret Lives: Jeremy Thorpe



First broadcast in 1996, this documentary tells the story behind A Very British Scandal.

It features interviews (to camera or from the archive) with Thorpe and two of his co-accused, as well as Norman Scott and Andrew Newton.

You will also see Liberal Party figures, including David Steel, and the journalists Daniel Farson and Auberon Waugh.

Waugh Stood against Thorpe for the Dog Lovers' Party at the 1979 general election.
