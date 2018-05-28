Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, May 28, 2018
Secret Lives: Jeremy Thorpe
First broadcast in 1996, this documentary tells the story behind A Very British Scandal.
It features interviews (to camera or from the archive) with Thorpe and two of his co-accused, as well as Norman Scott and Andrew Newton.
You will also see Liberal Party figures, including David Steel, and the journalists Daniel Farson and Auberon Waugh.
Waugh Stood against Thorpe for the Dog Lovers' Party at the 1979 general election.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment