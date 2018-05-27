Sunday, May 27, 2018

Gladys Knight and the Pips: Take Me in Your Arms and Love Me



It's summer and the radio is playing in the next room. You hear harpsichord-like notes opening a new song.

What is it? It's this Motown classic.

A decade later Gladys Knight was mellow and middle of the road, but this 1966 single is a thumping celebration of female sexuality.
