Sunday, May 27, 2018
Gladys Knight and the Pips: Take Me in Your Arms and Love Me
It's summer and the radio is playing in the next room. You hear harpsichord-like notes opening a new song.
What is it? It's this Motown classic.
A decade later Gladys Knight was mellow and middle of the road, but this 1966 single is a thumping celebration of female sexuality.
