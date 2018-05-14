Lib Dems do limited deals with Labour in Milton Keynes and North East Lincolnshire

News of what the Liberal Democrats have done on two councils where no party has a majority following this month's local elections.
From About Milton Keynes:
Milton Keynes Labour Party Leader Peter Marland and Lib Dem Leader Douglas McCall today signed a new 12-month Partnership Agreement.
Under the new Enhanced Partnership, the Milton Keynes Labour Group will continue to run the Council in return for delivering the whole of the Lib Dem manifesto and giving the Lib Dems an enhanced role in formatting future Council policy.And from the Lincolnshire Reporter:
The Liberal Democrats group on North East Lincolnshire Council will support the Labour Party as part of a confidence and supply arrangement.
This means the Labour group will continue to run the council as a minority-led authority but with voting support from the Liberal Democrats on key issues.
Leader of the council, Ray Oxby, will now form a cabinet from the Labour group and support the nomination of Liberal Democrat councillors to hold key scrutiny board and select committee positions as part of the agreement.
