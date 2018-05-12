Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Wallis's Mill, Brigstock
Here's an unexpected building to find in a rural village like Brigstock, even if its pale stone is characteristic of the place.
Pevsner says it was built for the clothing firm Wallis & Linnell in 1873-4 and notes that it was made thirteen bays long but only two wide so there was maximum light for all the workers.
He also says the building was converted to offices in 1982, but it appears empty today.
