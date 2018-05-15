Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Chapel of St John Evangelist and St Anne, Oakham
I've known for a while that there is a medieval chapel near Oakham station, but a couple of halfhearted attempts to locate it failed.
On Saturday I was more purposeful and located the chapel of the former hospital of St John Evangelist & St Anne.
Today, appropriately, it stands at the heart of a sheltered housing scheme.
