Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Chapel of St John Evangelist and St Anne, Oakham


I've known for a while that there is a medieval chapel near Oakham station, but a couple of halfhearted attempts to locate it failed.

On Saturday I was more purposeful and located the chapel of the former hospital of St John Evangelist & St Anne.

Today, appropriately, it stands at the heart of a sheltered housing scheme.





