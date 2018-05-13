Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, May 13, 2018
The Clash: Career Opportunities
Career Opportunities was a track on The Clash's eponymous first LP from 1977. But not this version.
The singers here are Luke and Ben Gallagher, the young sons of the keyboard player Mickey Gallagher, who played on the 1980 LP Sandanista! where it appears.
Mickey Gallagher was best known as a member of Ian Drury's Blockheads. I saw him playing with the The Animals and Friends with Spencer Davis when they played Market Harborough leisure centre.
You can see him playing keyboards below.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment