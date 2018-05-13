Sunday, May 13, 2018

The Clash: Career Opportunities



Career Opportunities was a track on The Clash's eponymous first LP from 1977. But not this version.

The singers here are Luke and Ben Gallagher, the young sons of the keyboard player Mickey Gallagher, who played on the 1980 LP Sandanista! where it appears.

Mickey Gallagher was best known as a member of Ian Drury's Blockheads. I saw him playing with the The Animals and Friends with Spencer Davis when they played Market Harborough leisure centre.

You can see him playing keyboards below.

