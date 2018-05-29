Tuesday, May 29, 2018

In praise of cutting interviews with politicians short



Well done to Richard Madeley for cutting short his interview with Gavin Williamson because the amorous fireplace salesman turned defence secretary was determined not to answer a straight question.

Broadcasters should do it more often.

Peter Allen used to (rather more elegantly) when he was co-host of the BBC Radio Five Live breakfast show. It is far more damning than the bluster many interviewers go in for.
