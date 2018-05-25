Embed from Getty Images
I felt a little guilty after I posted TISM's (He'll never be an) Ol' Man River. Hadn't River Phoenix died tragically young and hadn't I enjoyed Stand By Me when it came out?
But I was going through a phase in connection with my own childhood at the time. Though it's now overlain by two levels of nostalgia - the baby boomer nostalgia in which it was steeped by its makers and the nostalgia of today's parents, who first saw it when they were children - Stand By Me is not a good film.
If you doubt me, listen to the Deja Review podcast.
It is particularly strong on the nonsense of the film's plot and the awfulness of Corey Feldman.
