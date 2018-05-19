Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, May 19, 2018
St Michael and All Angels, Kettering
I did not make this discovery through urban wandering but by reading Pevsner. He says Kettering's St Michael and All Angels dates from 1907 and "has distinct charm".
He is right. In today's sunshine and with a garden planted around it, this corrugated-iron church - to be found not far from Harry Potter House - had more appeal than many conventional urban churches of the period.
No comments:
