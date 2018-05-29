Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Tur Langton village hall and Merton College, Oxford
In 2012 I reported that Merton College, Oxford, which has considerable landholdings in this part of the world, might not allow the village to take out a new lease on the hall site.
When I visited Tur Langton again in 2016 there was still a banner saying 'Save Our Hall' on display.
The good news, reading the newsletters on the Tur Langton Parish Council website, is that the villagers have now secured a new lease and is improving what was rather an overgrown site.
