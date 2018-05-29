Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Tur Langton village hall and Merton College, Oxford

Today's news about the extraordinary wealth of Oxford and Cambridge colleges reminded of the story about Tur Langton village hall I have covered here a couple of times.

In 2012 I reported that Merton College, Oxford, which has considerable landholdings in this part of the world, might not allow the village to take out a new lease on the hall site.

When I visited Tur Langton again in 2016 there was still a banner saying 'Save Our Hall' on display.

The good news, reading the newsletters on the Tur Langton Parish Council website, is that the villagers have now secured a new lease and is improving what was rather an overgrown site.
