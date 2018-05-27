What became of Jeremy Thorpe's son?

Rupert Thorpe's editors had some terse words for him before he left for Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto: "Get that effing picture."
That picture — the money shot, as Thorpe calls it — is the first one of the prince and his Toronto-based girlfriend, Meghan Markle, side by side, in their first official public outing as a couple.Rupert Thorpe? Yes, this CBC story is about that Rupert Thorpe.
The son of the former Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe with is first wife Caroline, Rupert is now a press photographer.
In fact he appears to be something of a paparazzo. He was one of the four photographers involved in Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones's famous court case over their wedding pictures.
