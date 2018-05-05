Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, May 05, 2018
Queniborough dovecote
Unencumbered by any guidebooks, I reported to the Haymarket bus station in Leicester and picked the most interesting destination offered by the next few departures.
I chose Queniborough and found this dovecote, along with blossom and a bridge, in a field beyond he church.
It turns out that it originally stood in the grounds of the Hall and was moved brick by brick to its new location in the 1980s to allow development.
So not Proper then, but still a lovely thing to find - as the crows have shown.
