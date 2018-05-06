Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, May 06, 2018
Queniborough is ridiculously picturesque
When I got home from Queniborough I found that Pevsner says St Mary has "A superb spire. One of the finest in the county" and that "A fine broad village street leads towards the church."
But that understates things. Queniborough, though it borders industrial Leicester suburbs, is ridiculously picturesque - the sort of village that attracts chocolate box sellers or the manufactures of jigsaws.
The best description of what you will find there comes in Charnwood Borough Council's conservation area character appraisal.
But the village noticeboard gives a good indication of the pressures facing rural England today. It talks of new housing development and cuts to bus services, while the shops have almost entirely vanished from Queniborough's high street.
