Six of the Best 795

William Wallace tells us it's time to talk about tax.
Amy Zimmerman on how Roseanne Barr abandoned reason and embraced the alt-right.
Peter Walker explains why forcing cyclists to wear helmets will not save lives.
"As Dostoyevsky implored through his novels and reporting, it is not only our task to support the innocent or wrongly convicted but also to recognise the humanity of the guilty and the shared sense of responsibility that we have for one another." Jennifer Wilson says the great Russian novelist predicted the ‘true crime’ craze.
"The perception is that he is difficult, obscure and intense, severe and mystical, charismatic and strange, driven and tragic, with his charisma and difficulty bound up with his character and his life." Ian Ground considers the legacy of the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein.
Mr Barlow listens to a Michael Nyman lecture: 'Music which has influenced me, but which I have never heard.'
