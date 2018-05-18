Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, May 18, 2018
Pedestrian crossing at Braybrooke
I took this on a soft day in the early 1980s.
A few years ago this pedestrian crossing was replaced by an overengineered footbridge. I suspect that few people use it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment