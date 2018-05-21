Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, May 21, 2018
James Johnson wears bra and fills hotel bath full of potatoes during 'bizarre' binge
The judges, while not convinced Mr Johnson is famous enough to merit a mention in the headline, were happy to award the Southern Daily Echo Headline of the Day for this effort.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment