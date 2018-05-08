Liberal Leaver leaves

So the Leicester Mercury's politics correspondent has tweeted this afternoon.Bear with me on this.— Dan Martin (@Danjamesmartin) May 8, 2018
Pro-Brexit Cllr Micheal Wyatt, who used to be in the Labour Party, has quit the Lib Dem group at @LeicsCountyHall
He'll now sit as an independent but the Tories would quite like him to cross the floor and join them#keepup pic.twitter.com/BQEPt8e8Hp
Michael Wyatt was one of the supporters of Liberal Leave listed on the literature the pro-Brexit campaign gave out at our March spring conference.
He was also at the centre of discord that caused the Lib Dem constituency party in North West Leicestershire to be suspended in 2010.
My post from the time (despite the promise of more gossip) is not very informative and its link to a Leicester Mercury article no longer works.
There was a bit more in the Independent at the time:
It has been reported the suspension of the Lib Dem branch has come as a result of infighting in the party, following an attempt to oust county and district councillor Michael Wyatt, but today the party's headquarters could not confirm any details.
No comments:
Post a Comment