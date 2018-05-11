Six of the Best 790

Andrew Page wishes we could stop talking about Tim Farron.
"The emergence of community politics owed itself directly to the aftermath of 1968. But sadly the counterculture has petered out inside the Lib Dems, and has become so much part of the background noise that nobody really notices it any more." David Boyle on the lessons of les événements.
Wayne Asher says plans for a Silvertown Tunnel show that government has learnt nothing from history.
It is so important for us to listen to and talk to Flat Earthers and to approach them as much with understanding as ridicule, argues Michael Marshall.
