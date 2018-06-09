Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 09, 2018
58 bus from Market Harborough to Lutterworth scrapped
In town this morning I came across a notice announcing that the 58 bus from Market Harborough to Lutterworth will be withdrawn next month.
It is not so long since it ran through Lutterworth and on to Burbage and Hinckley.
More and more, I get the feeling that the Britain of bus routes and public libraries that I grew up in and have paid for will no longer be there when I retire.
And, while I rather like Labour's policy of free bus travel for young people, if there aren't many buses left it will be of limited use to them.
