Jonathan Meades at Sutton Bridge



Jonathan Meades is one of this blog's heroes.

And I have often mentioned the day in 2009 when England regained the Ashes because I kept to my bargain with God and did not look at the score as I walked from Sutton Bridge to the ornamental lighthouses at the mouth of the Nene.

When I reached them I found we had taken three more wickets, two of them by run outs. Surely evidence of divine intervention?

Put these two factors together and you get this clip from Meades' film Double Dutch which puts him into the landscape I walked through that day.

You also get one of his best visual jokes.

If you want to watch the whole thing, go worship at The Meades Shrine.
