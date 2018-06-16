Lord Bonkers' Diary: And the bonus ball will be 22

Saturday
In view of my comments on Monday, I feel it only fair that I should let you know when I am writing this. It is the afternoon of 19 May and I am about to settle down to watch the F.A. Cup final. I rather fancy Chelsea to win with the only goal of the game, perhaps scored by young Hazard from the penalty spot.
If anyone were to ask me to forecast this evening’s winning Lotto numbers, I should say 1, 3, 34, 36, 48 and 52. And the bonus ball will be 22.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
