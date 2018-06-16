Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Braybrooke and the Children of the Hum
The wires are to reach as far north as Market Harborough, as I blogged the other day, because National Grid power lines cross the Midland main line at Braybrooke.
Today I went to look for that spot. Some 35 years ago a footpath crossed the railway there. Today you use a footbridge.
Because I did not take a map with me this afternoon (it was rather a spur-of-the-moment visit) I did not find that bridge.
At least I got so far out of the village looking for it that I decided to walk back to Harborough.
Exploring the village I found a lane I had not encountered before and was very aware of the power lines that cross it.
So here are some photographs inspired by Hookland and the Children of the Hum.
