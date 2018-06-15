Lord Bonkers' Diary: Freddie, Fiona and "Gammon!"

Friday
Full of excitement, Fiona rings me to tell me of her latest plan: she and the other members of her new party are to hire a car. “We’re going to Lancashire and Lincolnshire. Or are they the same place? Anyway, the idea is we cruise round and whenever we see someone who looks as they voted Leave we point at them, shout ‘Gammon!’ and roar with laughter.”
I ask if she imagines this will help the forces of light win a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union and she goes rather quiet.
“And what about Freddie?” I then ask. “You two are in different parties now aren’t you?” At this Fiona brightens. “So he’s coming along with us. You see, we have decided to form a coalition.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
