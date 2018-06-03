Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, June 03, 2018
Is Andrew Newton still alive? The police should read this blog
I am beginning to think I should have been a detective - something along the lines of John Gregson's Commander George Gideon.
Today's newspapers are full of the revelation that Andrew Newton, who shot Norman Scott's dog Rinka, may still be alive.
That will not have been such a revelation to anyone who reads this blog.
Last Sunday, after spending a very few minutes on Google, I posted what reads very like an account of a meeting with a healthy Andrew Newton from 2015.
Perhaps Gwent police read it, because until today they believed he was dead.
Their interest in taking to Newton appears to stem from 2016, when Dennis Meighan told the Mail on Sunday that he was offered money to kill Scott.
Which makes it odd, as I said in 2016, that his story was mentioned by Auberon Waugh in the Spectator way back in 1981.
Anyway, all this is in danger of getting sub judice, so I shall say no more.
Keep 'em peeled.
