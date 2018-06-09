Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 09, 2018
The earliest surviving Nonconformist chapel in Northampton
Today I have been followed by carnivals.
Not even the prospect of meeting Timmy Mallet could persuade me to spend the whole day at Market Harborough's. So I caught the bus to Northampton, only to find they had one there too. There can't have been a spare lorry in the East Midlands.
In Northampton I visited the rebuilt railway station and entertained wild thoughts of hopping on a train to Wolverton. But in the end I settled for exploring the area immediately around it.
The station was originally called Northampton Castle (to differentiate it from Northampton Bridge Street and Northampton St John's), but the castle was razed to make room for it.
Some of the its stone survives in Castle Hill United Reform Church, which is the town's earliest surviving nonconformist chapel in Northampton.
It is often referred to as the Doddridge Chapel in honour of Philip Doddridge who ministered there from 1729 until his death in 1751.
