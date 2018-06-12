Lord Bonkers' Diary: Behind the falafels

Tuesday
Wandering the well-kempt streets of one of London’s more prosperous boroughs, I come upon a superior sort of street market. Among the stalls selling organic coffee and artisan gin, who should I find but my old friend Freddie?
“We’ve started a new political party,” he tells me enthusiastically. “We’re going to unite the centre of British politics and win the next election.”
I ask who he expects will vote for them. “Oh, everybody. You know, sensible people. The sort of people who worked at Liberal Democrat HQ between 2010 and 2015.”
“And is Fiona a member too?” I ask.
“She’s started her own centre party. Their stall is over there behind the falafels.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week in Lord Bonkers' Diary:
No comments:
Post a Comment