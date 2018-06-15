Friday, June 15, 2018

The wooden knights of Northampton Castle


The ruins of Northampton Castle were cleared in the 19th century to make room for Northampton Castle railway station, which is still open today and just called Northampton.

A gate remains, though it was re-erected away from its original location, and you can find a bit of a mound that looks as though it should have been the castle's motte but wasn't.

The good news is that the wooden sculptures of knights that were once to be found in the town centre have made their way to the castle site.




