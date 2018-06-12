As a #historyteacher I find this (re)animation of Gladstone hypnotic and creepy in equal measure! pic.twitter.com/VphRZRQbJM— Russel Tarr (@russeltarr) June 10, 2018
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Mr Gladstone found alive!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment