Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Where the Trent and Mersey Canal and the Derwent join the Trent
Shardlow is not quite where the Trent and Mersey Canal meets the River Trent. The junction is about a mile east of the village.
The canal joins the river on the outside of a wide bend, The Derwent, which has journeyed from the Peak District through Cromford and Derby joins the Trent there too,
Just upstream, there is a bridge across the Trent,
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:31 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment