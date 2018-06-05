Tuesday, June 05, 2018

Where the Trent and Mersey Canal and the Derwent join the Trent


Shardlow is not quite where the Trent and Mersey Canal meets the River Trent. The junction is about a mile east of the village.

The canal joins the river on the outside of a wide bend, The Derwent, which has journeyed from the Peak District through Cromford and Derby joins the Trent there too,

Just upstream, there is a bridge across the Trent,



