Sunday, June 03, 2018

The Decemberists: We All Die Young



This is a track from The Decemberists 2018 album I'll Be Your Girl.

Evan Rytlewski describes it as setting "a dopey Jock Jams beat to a Kidz Bop cheer-along".

That was very much my thought.
