Sunday, June 03, 2018
The Decemberists: We All Die Young
This is a track from The Decemberists 2018 album I'll Be Your Girl.
Evan Rytlewski describes it as setting "a dopey Jock Jams beat to a Kidz Bop cheer-along".
That was very much my thought.
