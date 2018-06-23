"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sunday School's out forever in Kettering
Deep in the backstreets of Kettering, the Carey Memorial Baptist Church looks prosperous.
Its old Sunday School next door is another matter.
No comments:
Post a Comment