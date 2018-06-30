So farewell then Kettering Conservative Club

In Kettering last Saturday I noticed that the town's Conservative Club was up for sale and likely to be converted into "luxury apartments".
Unfortunately, I suspect this has more to do with the general decline of licensed premises than it has with the decline of the Conservative Party.
If I remember correctly, the shop next door used to sell secondhand goods and always had a good selection of books. I once picked up a Malcolm Saville there.
The Dukes of Buccleuch own Boughton House near Kettering.
The current holder of the title was recently deployed as a scary rich person in an article on Liberal Democrat Voice to show that we should not require mobile phone networks to provide a good level of service across the whole country.
We should require them to do so, just as Mr Gladstone made the railway companies serve the whole of society.
