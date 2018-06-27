Wednesday, June 27, 2018

A Kettering ghost sign and the ghosts of lost commerce


The Carey Memorial Baptist Church is surrounded by terraced streets that once housed Kettering's boot-and-shoe workers. Some of the factories where they worked can still be found there.

Once every street corner was home to a shop - the streets must have been buzzing with commerce. What drained that spirit from these streets. Supermarkets? Planning laws?

This former shop still bears some signage from the days when it was open for trade. Was it a family butcher?

Even the street name sign higher on the wall has a spectral companion. The ghost of a younger prince?

