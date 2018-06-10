Liberator on the Lib Dem performance in London

The new Liberator has arrived. Tomorrow, you lucky people, I shall start posting Lord Bonkers' latest diaries, but for tonight here is something from Radical Bulletin on the Lib Dem performance in last month's London borough elections:
While the number of councillors in London increased from 115 to around 150 the majority of this growth came in the boroughs of Kingston and Richmond.
Lib Dems are also represented on Sutton, Haringey and Southwark (all current or former parliamentary seats) and elsewhere only on Merton, Ealing, Camden and Kensington and Chelsea.
Indeed the number of boroughs with no Lib Dem councillors actually increased as beachheads held even during the massacre of 2014 in Harrow, Brent, Barnet, Hackney and Redbridge fell this time.
