That Class 27 is still at Knighton Junction, Leicester

Many thanks to the reader who sent me this photograph of the Class 27 locomotive that has been stabled in the new sidings at Knighton Junction, Leicester, for the past month or so.
He tells me (and, given the photo must have been taken from the footplate on the freight-only Leicester to Burton upon Trent, he knows a thing or two about trains) that the 27 was not there on Sunday night.
I wonder where it got to?
My suspicion is that Lord Bonkers borrowed it for trials on the Bonkers Hall Branch.
