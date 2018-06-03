Sunday, June 03, 2018

Peter Cook as Mr Justice Cantley



As we all turn over to BBC4 to watch Tom Mangold's 1979 documentary on Jeremy Thorpe, here is Peter Cook's parody of the judge's summing up at his trial.

Maybe it is because I was still a teenager then, but this feels dangerous in a way that no television satire does today.
