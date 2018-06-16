Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Stop Backing Brexit banner unfurled at Labour Live
Congratulations to the young activists who displayed this banner at Labour Live today.
It reminds me of the day a friend and I carried an "Abolish Hunting" banner around the Fernie Hunt Pony Club gymkhana, though I suspect that was rather more dangerous.
Photo stolen from Guido Fawkes' chief reporter Ross Kempsell.
