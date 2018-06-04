Digby Jones is a lawyer not an industrialist

Its worth remembering that everytime Lord Digby Jones is wheeled out as one of the very few "voices of industry" in favour of #brexit...— Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) June 2, 2018
...he was never actually in Industry. He was a Lawyer, then joined CBI as a administrateor & spokesperson when he couldnt get higher in law.
I saw this tweet the other day and it turns out to be true.
Over to Wikipedia and its entry for Digby Jones, Baron Jones of Birmingham:
Born in Birmingham, Jones was educated at Bromsgrove School where he was Head Boy, and read Law at University College London as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Royal Navy on a University Cadetship, graduating with upper second class honours. After graduation, Jones worked for 20 years at Edge & Ellison, a firm of lawyers based in Birmingham, culminating in serving as Senior Partner from 1995-1998.
Jones was Chairman of the CBI's West Midlands Regional Council and became the first serving regional chairman to be appointed Director-General. He was Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2006.After he left the CBI Jones did act as adviser to some big companies, but his most intimate involvement in business in this period appears to have been with iSOFT.
Back to Wikipedia:
Following the collapse in the value of iSOFT and investigations into its accountancy practices, Jones said "there is a limit to what a non-executive can know... They have to rely on what advisers tell them and what the executive team tells them. It is important that people understand this."Jones is currently a non-executive director of Leicester Tigers, which may explain their disappointing recent. form
