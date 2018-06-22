Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, June 22, 2018
More light on the Class 27 at Knighton Junction, Leicester
I look for it every morning and evening as I commute to Leicester and it's still there. The Class 27 at Knighton Junction.
This morning I got talking to someone who knows more about it than I do
Apparently it arrived at its current home on a low loader. And because it has not been passed to run on public railways, there it will sit until another low loader comes back to take it away.
Which makes it an ever odder place to keep a heritage locomotive.
