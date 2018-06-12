Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Lord Adonis to debate Brexit in Kettering


Lord Adonis is to take part in a debate on whether there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

The debate will take place at St Peter and St Paul Church in Market Place, Kettering, on Friday 22 June from 7.30 pm.

His opponent will be Philip Hollobone, the town's Conservative MP.

This is a free event, but if you want to attend you must book your place via Eventbrite.
