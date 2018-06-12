Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Lord Adonis to debate Brexit in Kettering
Lord Adonis is to take part in a debate on whether there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
The debate will take place at St Peter and St Paul Church in Market Place, Kettering, on Friday 22 June from 7.30 pm.
His opponent will be Philip Hollobone, the town's Conservative MP.
This is a free event, but if you want to attend you must book your place via Eventbrite.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment